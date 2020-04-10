Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cummins by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

