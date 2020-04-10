Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,417,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cubic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

