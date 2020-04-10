CSW Industrials Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.94. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

