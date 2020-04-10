Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 14,150 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $651,217.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88.
- On Monday, February 10th, Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.
Crowdstrike stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 598.6% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 76,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,915,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.
