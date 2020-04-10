Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 14,150 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $651,217.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88.

On Monday, February 10th, Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 598.6% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 76,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,915,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

