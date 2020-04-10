Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $6.58 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 218,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.