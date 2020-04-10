Critical Contrast: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) & Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Denbury Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.43 $15.84 billion $4.04 9.38 Denbury Resources $1.27 billion 0.09 $216.96 million $0.40 0.55

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources. Denbury Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Royal Dutch Shell and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 0 11 7 0 2.39 Denbury Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Denbury Resources has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 320.45%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 4.50% 8.45% 4.06% Denbury Resources 17.02% 14.94% 4.08%

Volatility and Risk

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

