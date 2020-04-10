Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 202 ($2.66) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 368 ($4.84). Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 334.64 ($4.40).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.34. The company has a market cap of $640.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.43 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.89).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

