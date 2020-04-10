Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 945 ($12.43) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 945 ($12.43). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,144.05 ($15.05).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 852.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In related news, insider Nick Leeder acquired 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 997 shares of company stock worth $1,513,005.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

