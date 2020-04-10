Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 945 ($12.43) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 945 ($12.43). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,144.05 ($15.05).
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 852.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.