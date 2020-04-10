Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.24.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $8.4998 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

