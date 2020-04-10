Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 398 at Deutsche Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 398 ($5.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties to GBX 606 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.63 ($6.02).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 389.80 ($5.13) on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 544 ($7.16). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.08.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider David Howell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,660 ($4,814.52). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.