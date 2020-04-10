Cormark Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.50.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -80.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

