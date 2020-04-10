Cormark Cuts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$15.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $909.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.04.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$134.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,577.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

