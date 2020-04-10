Contrasting Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Artelo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ARTL)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -448.47% Artelo Biosciences N/A -153.98% -111.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 692.08%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

