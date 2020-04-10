Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Continental Building Products worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Continental Building Products by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 338,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Continental Building Products by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 843,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 748,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Continental Building Products by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBPX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Continental Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

