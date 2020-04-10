Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

MCF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

