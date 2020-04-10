Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “
MCF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.79.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
