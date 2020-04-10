ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading 7.2% Higher

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.68, 8,163,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,224,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.