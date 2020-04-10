ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

