Comparing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Security Federal Co. (SC) (NYSE:SFDL)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A Security Federal Co. (SC) 16.93% 8.70% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Silvergate Capital and Security Federal Co. (SC), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.82%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 2.18 $24.85 million N/A N/A Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.98 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

