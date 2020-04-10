Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:ELP opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

