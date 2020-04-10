Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.57 ($42.53).

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €25.98 ($30.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.63 and its 200 day moving average is €33.87. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

