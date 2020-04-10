Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a report released on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.03.

Comerica stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

