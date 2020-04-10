Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

