Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $69.91 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

