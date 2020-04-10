Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,382 shares of company stock worth $8,856,949 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

