Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CGO stock opened at C$81.32 on Friday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$70.95 and a 1-year high of C$107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.61.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$618.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 9.1199995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.