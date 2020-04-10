Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.99 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,702 shares of company stock valued at $651,362. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Codexis by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Codexis by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Codexis by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Codexis by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

