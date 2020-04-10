CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Up 8.6%

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.83, 1,015,794 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,095,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $792.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.