Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,403 ($18.46).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.56) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,393.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders have bought a total of 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,801 in the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.