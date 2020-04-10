Clarivate Analytics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,335 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 813 call options.

CCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

CCC stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,131 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

