Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.91.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $150.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

