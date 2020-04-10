Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

