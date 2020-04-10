CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CIM Commercial Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 246.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

