Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

