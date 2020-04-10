Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 151,121 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

