Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

NYSE CVX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

