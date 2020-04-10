Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

