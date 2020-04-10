Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

