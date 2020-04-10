Cello Health (LON:CLL) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cello Health alerts:

LON:CLL opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Cello Health has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million and a PE ratio of -122.22.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.