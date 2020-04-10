Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 99,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.