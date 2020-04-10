CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of CDK Global worth $27,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

