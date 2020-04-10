Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

