Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 626,584 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,767,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

