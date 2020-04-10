Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Bought by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Carriage Services worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE:CSV opened at $15.72 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.