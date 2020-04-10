CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. CARLSBERG AS/S’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

