Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$118.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.71.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of CJT opened at C$116.78 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$123.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 137.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
