Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$118.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CJT opened at C$116.78 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$123.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 137.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

