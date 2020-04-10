Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $43.68 on Monday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 270,638 shares worth $21,698,030. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

