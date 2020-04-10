Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.51% from the company’s current price.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CAMT opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

