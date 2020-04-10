Cameron Turtle Sells 8,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,933.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,550,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. BidaskClub cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

