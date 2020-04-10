BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Jefferies Financial Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BT.A. HSBC cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.52).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

In other news, insider Matthew Key bought 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

