Brunswick Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,953 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 224 call options.

Shares of BC stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

